We will not allow threats to Türkiye's sovereignty and interests

According to Kordpress, the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a part of his speech at the ceremony of handing over the "Jam" frigate. Roman" (CAm. Roman) to the Romanian Navy and the addition of the ocean patrol vessel "TCG Koçhisar" to the Turkish Navy fleet, explained Ankara's approach in the field of foreign policy, regional security and defense of national interests.

Erdogan said: "Turkey's goal is not to create tension in the region, but to strengthen peace, justice, tranquility and stability."

He added: "We are not looking for crisis, chaos, conflict and conflict with anyone; On the contrary, we support strong cooperation based on mutual respect."

Emphasizing Ankara's respect for the rights of other countries, the Turkish president said: "We have never had an eye on the land or sovereignty of others. Also, we have never overlooked the legitimate rights and interests of any country."

At the same time, Erdogan warned that Turkey will not remain silent in the face of any threat to its interests and sovereignty and said: "At the same time, we will not allow anyone to attack our sovereignty, pose a threat to our country, or harm our interests."

Explaining Türkiye's approach, he added: "Our principle is very clear; We will not take away anyone's rights, nor will we allow our rights to be taken away."

The President of Turkey also emphasized that helping to meet the security needs of friendly and allied countries through the national capabilities of the Turkish defense industry is part of this approach and Ankara's responsibility towards its partners.

In the end, Erdoğan said that the two vessels that were launched in this ceremony are a symbol of this view, the belief and will of Turkey in defending national interests and developing security cooperation with friendly and allied countries.