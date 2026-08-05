Mazloum Abdi and Ahmed Al-Sharaa meet in Damascus

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), met with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the head of the Syrian interim government, in Damascus on Tuesday and discussed the most important files related to the future of northern and eastern Syria.

According to a report by a Rudaw correspondent in Damascus, the meeting began at around 13:00 and lasted until 16:00.

According to this report, Ahmed Al-Sharaa called for accelerating the process of dissolving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the autonomous administration and integrating them into the official institutions of the Syrian government.In contrast, Mazloum Abdi emphasized that the implementation of this process requires receiving the necessary guarantees and ensuring security.

According to published information, the two sides have reached an agreement on the principle of “integration” of institutions, and the process of integrating the relevant structures has so far made about 70 percent progress.

One of the main topics of the negotiations was also dedicated to the issue of education and the status of the Kurdish language. The Syrian Democratic Forces and the autonomous administration are calling for the full inclusion of the Kurdish language in the education system, but the Syrian government has proposed that Kurdish language education be provided only for a few hours a week. Talks on this issue are still ongoing.

In addition to Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, Seypan Hamo and Ilham Ahmed, the joint head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, were also present at the meeting.Also, reports indicate that the Syrian Ministry of Defense has already determined the number of units that the Syrian Democratic Forces are to join. Now, preparations are being finalized to officially announce the decision to dissolve the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces and integrate them into the government structure.