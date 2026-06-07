We hope that by reducing the effects of the Iran war on the energy market, inflation will also be curbed

According to Kordpress, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his speech at the General Assembly of the Council of Foreign Economic Relations of Turkey (DEİK), referring to the consequences of the Iran war on the world economy, expressed hope that the process of curbing inflation in Turkey will also accelerate with the reduction of the shocks caused by this war in the energy markets.

Erdoğan said: "We hope to achieve the expected rates in terms of inflation by subsiding the shock waves that the Iran war has created in the energy markets."

He also emphasized that the Turkish economy continues to grow despite the difficult global conditions and added: "Despite the difficult environment that the whole world, including developed countries, is facing, we have continued our economic growth for 23 consecutive seasons without interruption."

It should be noted that Erdogan mentioned the consequences of the Iran war a few days ago at the opening ceremony of energy projects and said that the crisis caused by this war has increased the importance of Turkey in the security and energy transfer of the region. He had also emphasized that the fluctuations of the oil market and developments around energy transmission routes have made energy security one of the most important strategic issues in the world.