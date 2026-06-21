The lack of a unified position has weakened the Kurds' international position

According to Kurdpress, in an interview with Panjareh, referring to Tom Barak's recent trip to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Choman Mohammad said: When the US envoy traveled to Baghdad, he only met with official and legal institutions and authorities, but in the Kurdistan Region, due to the fragmentation and differences between political currents, he had to hold several separate meetings with Kurdish leaders.

He considered this difference in the way of interaction as a sign of the lack of political cohesion and emphasized that at no stage has the Kurdistan region needed the closeness of views and the formation of a common political framework as much as the current situation.

This legal expert also criticized the way some internal cases were managed and said that deep differences and multiple decision-making centers in issues such as Peshmerga forces, customs, financial and budget issues have created serious obstacles against the climate.

According to him, in the current complex situation of the region and international equations, the most important tool of Kurdish power is to establish internal coordination and move on a common position.

In the end, Choman Mohammad warned that the continuation of the current situation and the continuation of political contests and disputes can gradually weaken the position and influence of the Kurdistan region at different levels.