Parliament should turn the peace commission report into a law as soon as possible

According to Kordpress, Golestan Qalich Kuciigit, the deputy head of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), referred to the process of "peace and democratic society" in a press conference in the Turkish Parliament and emphasized that the advancement of this process requires the creation of a legal framework and the activation of democratic mechanisms. He considered the "framework law" to be the most important legal guarantee of this process and demanded its immediate presentation and approval in the parliament.

Stating that the process that is going on practically now should be turned into a legal process, Golestan Qalich said: "For the continuation of peace policy, the socialization of peace and its sustainability, the existence of a legal framework is necessary. "None of us can afford to wait any longer and waste time, and it is not right to continue this situation."

He added that the Turkish society expects the existing ambiguities about this process to be resolved and the peace process to be based on a clear and legal basis. According to him, the "framework law" will help strengthen the atmosphere of trust and increase public confidence by determining the limits, principles, implementation method and democratic monitoring mechanisms.

This senior member of the Dem Party faction considered the main responsibility for this matter to be the ruling party, but emphasized that all the political parties present in the parliament are also responsible for this process and cannot avoid this responsibility.

He also pointed to the role of the parliament in solving the country's problems and said that the parliament is not the only place for approving government bills, but should become a platform for dialogue, exchange of views and search for common solutions to the basic problems of the society. According to him, the formation of such an atmosphere can increase public trust in the parliament and make the role of the parliament in realizing peace practical.

In the end, Golestan Qalich called on all political parties to adhere to the joint report of the Parliamentary Commission and its practical implementation, and asked the Speaker of the Parliament, Noman Kurtolmosh, to continue his role of facilitator, as he did during the commission's activity, and to take more responsibility for promoting peace at this historical juncture. He emphasized: "We want legal peace, legal solution and legal steps. "Without these legal guarantees, the existing process will not have the necessary support and security."