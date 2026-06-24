The open letter of Kurdistan National Congress to NATO; Öcalan's release and guarantee of Kurds' rights on the eve of the Ankara meeting

According to Kurdpress, the Executive Council of the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) emphasized the need to support the dialogue process between Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdish movement, and the Turkish government in an open letter addressed to the heads of state and member governments of NATO before the NATO summit on July 7 and 8 in Ankara. In this letter, referring to the historic opportunity created to solve the Kurdish issue, KNK raised four specific demands from the NATO member states and asked them to play a more active role to ensure a serious, fair and sustainable peace process.

This letter states: "On behalf of the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) and with the aim of drawing your attention to the current process of talks between Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdish movement and the Turkish government, which is being pursued with the aim of achieving a just and sustainable peace, we are sending this letter before the NATO meeting in Ankara."

In the continuation of the letter, it is emphasized that the developments of Turkey as one of the strategic members of NATO have an impact beyond the country's borders and the democratic solution of the Kurdish issue can not only strengthen the internal stability of Turkey, but also contribute to the security and peace of the region.

Referring to the current situation in the Middle East, KNK wrote: "In a situation where Syria, Iraq and Iran are facing crises, instability and deep conflicts, the dialogue process in Turkey has created a unique opportunity. If this process proceeds in a meaningful way, it can help to form a more stable and democratic Turkey and reduce tensions in the region, especially in relation to Syrian Kurdistan and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. "The unresolved Kurdish issue is at the center of many political and security crises in the region."

In another part of the letter, it is stated that the Kurdish side has repeatedly shown its adherence to a political and negotiation-based solution. KNK reminded that Abdullah Öcalan's call on February 27, 2025 to disarm and dissolve the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) created a historic opportunity for peace, and after that practical steps were taken, including a unilateral ceasefire and the end of the armed struggle.

This Kurdish organization has emphasized: "Abdullah Ojalan, who is recognized by millions of Kurds as their legitimate representative and played a central role in the peace negotiations between 2013 and 2015, is still the main and key party to achieve an effective and honorable peace." But the success of the negotiations requires that the Kurdish side can also participate in this process under fair conditions. "Continuing restrictions on access to Öcalan and continuing his isolation are not compatible with a credible and credible peace process."

KNK's letter also emphasized that a just and stable peace in Turkey will not only contribute to the country's internal stability, but will also bring wider security benefits to NATO member countries. According to the authors of the letter, such a process reduces the risk of resuming conflicts, displacement of populations and waves of immigration to Europe and prevents the spread of extremism caused by wars and regional instability. In its thesis, the Kurdistan National Congress has asked the leaders of NATO member countries to support the four main axes:

Continuation and supervision of the dialogue process between the Turkish government and the Kurdish movement;

ending the detention of Abdullah Ocalan and providing the necessary legal conditions for his free and effective participation in talks with the Turkish authorities;

Creating a democratic and law-based framework to recognize the collective and fundamental rights of the Kurdish people in Türkiye;

Adopting a political approach that considers peace and democracy in Türkiye as part of wider regional peace and stability.

At the end of this letter, it is emphasized: "Establishing a just and sustainable peace between the Turkish government and the Kurdish people will make Turkey stronger, reduce tensions in the Middle East, and reduce the risk of displacement and extremism."