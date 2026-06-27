The condolence message of the leaders of Dem Party following the death of Qadir Inanir

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According to Kordpress, after the death of the famous actor of Turkish cinema, Qadir Inanir, who was hospitalized and being treated for pneumonia since May 14, the joint leaders of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) released messages to express their condolences to his family and friends.

Tunjar Bakrkhan, the co-chairman of the Dem Party, wrote in his message: "Qadir Inanir was a powerful memory that conveyed the conscience, justice, love and resistance of this land to the cinema screen."

He added: "Inanir left a lasting impression not only with his art, but also with his way of life. "He always defended peace, brotherhood and common life and never stopped standing by the voices that represented the common conscience of the society."

Referring to the lasting works of this actor, Bakr Khan wrote: "Years ago, with the movie Selvi Boylum Al Yazmalim (High above me, I wrote on my forehead), he engraved this unforgettable sentence in the hearts of all of us that "love means suffering and toil". Also, in Tatar Ramadan, he was the narrator of people who did not bow down to oppression and did not give up their honor and justice.

He emphasized: "We will not remember Ghadir Inanir only with his films, but his courage, adherence to principles and sincere efforts for social peace in the most difficult days of his life will always be remembered." In the end, Beker Khan expressed his condolences to Inanir's wife Julideh Koral and his family, the artistic community and the people of Türkiye.

Tulai Hatem Ogulari, the other co-chairman of the Dem Party, also wrote about his first meeting with Inanir in Antioch: "He was a steadfast supporter of Yeşilçam, an artist of the people and one of the greatest figures of Turkish cinema. "When I met him in Antioch, his look and smile clearly reflected his deep faith in peace."

He continued: "Qadir Inanir was the narrator of the story of nations both on the screen and in real life, a messenger of peace, justice and brotherhood." He was the voice of the suffering of the oppressed, the efforts of the workers and the hope of the people of this land for a common coexistence.

Hatem Oghulari also wrote to Julideh Koral: "You showed your love, dedication and companionship with her in the most beautiful way possible. I offer my condolences to you, your family, the art community and all people for this loss."

Keskin Bayandir, the co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), also announced in his message: "Today we lost one of the brave and intellectual figures of this land; A person who was not afraid to defend peace, justice and brotherhood even in the darkest times and always stood by the oppressed."

He added: "His great cause for peace and his struggle for justice and equality will be a lasting legacy for us." In the end, Binder expressed his condolences to the family, friends of Inanir and the people.

Çiğdem Gülichgun Ocar, another co-president of DBP, also wrote in his message: "Today we lost not only one of the greatest actors of Turkish cinema, but also an artist who was not indifferent to the pains and sufferings of the people of this land.