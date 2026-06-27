KCK's condolence message following the death of Qadir Inanir

According to Kurdpress, the Joint Chairmanship of the Executive Council of the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK) issued a message and expressed his condolences on the death of Qadir Inanir, an artist, intellectual and well-known face of Turkish cinema.

The message reads: "It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the passing of the great artist, intellectual, and democrat, Kadir İnanır. We extend our condolences to his family, relatives, the artistic community, and the entire people of Turkey. Kadir İnanır will never be forgotten; his art and democratic spirit ensure he will forever live on in the hearts of our peoples. A democratic Turkey—where all nations, religious communities, women, and working people live in freedom and equality—was his aspiration, and it will undoubtedly be realized one day."

He was an example of a democratic stance for all Turkish artists and intellectuals. He did not retreat from this position until the end of his life and maintained his free-thinking character in any situation. He sympathized with all classes and oppressed groups and stood against any oppression and injustice that he did not like for himself and his people. With his life and character, he clearly showed how an intellectual and artist should have a position and responsibility. Therefore, he became one of the most valuable figures of Turkish intellectual current.

Qadir Inanir was also a valuable friend for the Kurdish people. He never accepted the policies that were applied against the people and always protested against them. He believed that the Kurdish people should also be able to live freely with their language, identity and culture, and he expressed this belief openly in his thoughts and positions. He considered the attitudes based on chauvinism that had spread in Türkiye to be a harm to all the nations of this country and he always stood against such policies and attitudes.

Ocalan's recognition as the leader of the Kurdish people showed his freedom-loving and democratic character and is an example of the courage that an intellectual and democrat should show. Just as the Algerian people have never forgotten Jean-Paul Sartre's stance against the occupation and colonial policies of France, the Kurdish people will never forget Inanir's strong support for their freedom.

The Kurdish people, like all ethnic groups living in Turkey, will see off Qadir Inanir as he deserves and will honor his memory and way from now on.