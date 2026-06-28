Erdogan's use of the relationship with Trump to strengthen Türkiye's position

According to Kordpress, the American Hill magazine writes in a report that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received important concessions from Washington by taking advantage of his close relationship with Donald Trump. Points that range from the approval of the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment and the closing of the Hulkbank case to the possibility of Türkiye returning to the F-35 fighter program. These developments have strengthened the regional and international position of the Turkish president on the eve of the decisive NATO meeting in Ankara.

This publication wrote in an analytical report that the personal relationship between Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again become one of the main factors in the improvement of relations between Washington and Ankara; An issue that, according to the author, has brought significant political, economic and military achievements to the Turkish government.

The most recent example of this trend is the US government's agreement to sell a military package worth more than 700 million dollars to Türkiye. The package includes the sale of advanced fighter engines, which will allow Ankara to continue its next-generation indigenous fighter program.

Trump also praised Erdogan in rare statements and claimed that the Turkish president refused to enter the Iran-Israel war at his request. He described Erdogan as "a great, powerful leader with a powerful army" and said: "He has done everything I have asked him to do."

These statements were met with a sharp reaction from some Republicans. Fox News anchor Mark Levin criticized the Trump administration's decision to transfer advanced military technologies to Turkey and called for a halt to this process. Also, Nicole Malliotakis and Rick Scott, two Republican senators and representatives, pointed to Ankara's relations with Russia and expressed their opposition to the delivery of advanced American fighter jets to Türkiye.

Despite these criticisms, the report emphasizes that Turkey's geopolitical position, membership in NATO, the growing power of the defense industry, and the country's role in the Middle East equations have made the Trump administration adopt a more pragmatic view towards Ankara.

In an interview with Hill, Gunol Tull, a senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, said that Erdogan attaches great importance to the opinion of American presidents, and his personal relationship with Trump has become a tool to increase international legitimacy and reduce pressure from Europe and NATO.

According to this report, Trump has even announced that he intends to provide the ground for Türkiye's return to the F-35 fighter program; A program that Ankara abandoned after buying the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

The report also mentions the closure of the Halkbank case; A bank that was accused of circumventing Iranian sanctions and transferring billions of dollars to Tehran. According to Tom Barak, the US ambassador to Türkiye, the meeting between Trump and Erdogan played a decisive role in solving this case. A few weeks later, the US Department of Justice agreed to suspend the prosecution of this bank, which led to an increase in the value of Halkbank's shares and improved its access to foreign financial sources.

On the other hand, a number of Democratic senators strongly criticized the agreement and warned that the US government has effectively rewarded Turkey by ignoring the sanctions violation case.

Hill believes that Erdogan will enter the international arena with a stronger position than before on the eve of the NATO meeting because he has largely restrained his opponents inside the country, he has the personal support of Trump abroad, and Turkey's defense industry has become one of the important players in the arms market for NATO members and Middle East countries. According to Günl Tol, "Türkiye is now presenting itself as the savior of NATO, and Erdogan is in a very strong position in the international arena."