The dissolution of the Kurdistan region means the end of the Iraqi political system

According to Kurdpress, Ashwaq Jaf, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's central committee, believes that in the current situation, there is a clear desire to marginalize the federal powers that the constitution has determined for the provinces and regions of Kurdistan, and describes this action as a "real coup against the new political system of Iraq." He emphasizes that any intention to dissolve the Kurdistan Region will mean the dissolution of the entire Iraqi political system after 2003.

According to Avina, Dr. Ashwaq Jaff, who is also a member of the Iraqi Parliament from the Democratic Party faction, announced in a message: "Kurdistan's climate is not the result of a simple agreement, and it was not presented to this nation on a golden platter without sacrifice. This structure is the product of a continuous struggle against the dictatorship, the result of the bright blood of martyrs, the suffering of political prisoners and the tears of refugees at the hands of the Baath regime. This history full of sacrifice became a driving force for the Peshmerga and all the children of Kurdistan to achieve their freedom and legitimate rights.

He also pointed out: "This historical and field fact was later reflected in the legal text and according to Article 117 of the Iraqi Constitution, the legal status and legal structure of the Kurdistan Region was established within the framework of federal Iraq."

According to Ashwaq Jaff: "The developments and decisions after 2014 have always shown that what happened after 2003 was mostly a change in the appearance of the political position and no real change in the way the Iraqi government is run."

This member of the central committee of the Democratic Party believes: "Now there is a clear desire to run the country with a centralized approach and use an iron hand with the aim of marginalizing the federal powers that the constitution has determined for the provinces and the Kurdistan region; An action that is considered a coup against the new political system and the constitution approved by the majority of the Iraqi people.

He went on to say: "What is stated in the constitution is the basis for the formation of the Iraqi government and political system after 2003, and the Kurdistan region has been legitimized on this basis. Therefore, any attempt to dissolve or weaken the Kurdistan Region will practically mean the decision to dissolve the entire Iraqi political system after 2003; Because both of them originated from a common legal basis and constitution, and to violate it is to break the social contract on which the country was founded.