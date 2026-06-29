Iraq and Syria agree on reviving the tripartite water committee with Türkiye and strengthening cooperation in water resources management

According to Kurdpress, during a technical meeting in Baghdad, Syria and Iraq agreed to expand joint cooperation in the field of water resources management, strengthen technical coordination mechanisms and exchange hydrological data related to the Euphrates River. The two sides also emphasized the necessity of reactivating the joint tripartite technical committee with Türkiye; The action is carried out with the aim of protecting the water rights of the member countries and strengthening the joint management of water resources.

According to a copy of the minutes of the technical meeting provided to Rudaw media network, this meeting was held between the Ministry of Water Resources of Iraq and the Ministry of Energy of Syria with the participation of the representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries. This meeting was held in the framework of the visit of the Syrian delegation to Iraq on June 22-25, 2026.

In this meeting, the two sides agreed to continue the periodic exchange of information related to the flow of the Euphrates River and to strengthen technical coordination between the two countries. It was also decided to try to hold a tripartite meeting with Türkiye in order to review the amount of water release, information exchange, quality of water resources and common challenges related to water management.

Iraq and Syria also emphasized the completion of the process of reconstruction and reorganization of the joint technical committees. Based on the agreement, specialized groups will be formed to unify measurement standards and data documentation, and field visits to monitoring stations and dams of the two countries will also be on the agenda.

Among the other agreed axes, the investigation of the establishment of a joint tripartite hydrological station in Jarablus and the development of the joint station in Hossi have been mentioned; An action that aims to increase data accuracy and transparency in information exchange.

The two countries also agreed to continue exchanging experiences and implementing training programs in the fields of hydrological monitoring, management and exploitation of dams, dealing with water shortages and early warning systems. It was also decided to continue the coordination between the technical contact centers of the two sides to follow up on the implementation of the decisions and results of the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Iraq and Syria agreed to hold the next session of the joint bilateral water committee in Syria, with the exact date to be announced through official channels.

The minutes of the meeting were signed by Hussein Abdul-Amir Bakka, Technical Deputy at the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, and Osama Khaled Abu Zaid, Syrian Deputy Minister of Energy for Water and Electricity.