The Kurdistan Region will never become a haven for the corrupt

According to Kurdpress, Hoshiar Zibari wrote in a message on X social network: "Iraqi Kurdistan is the fortress of freedom and democracy in Iraq and is the refuge of all freedom-loving Iraqis, the oppressed and those who suffer from human rights violations."

He further emphasized: "But it will never become a refuge for criminals, corrupt people and those who steal public property."

These statements come as Iraq has witnessed an expansion of anti-corruption operations in recent days. According to reports, dozens of individuals—including members of parliament, government officials, and business figures—have been arrested across various provinces, while Iraqi security and oversight bodies continue to pursue corruption cases. Reports have also emerged regarding the arrest of certain local officials and ongoing investigations in various provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, and Kirkuk.