The body of the PKK member was handed over to his family after 11 years and buried in Van

According to Kordpress, the body of Errol Kort, a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) with the organizational name "Bakhtiar Butan", who was said to have died in 2016 during clashes in Koyol Hesar district of Sivas province, was handed over to his family after 11 years.

Errol's body was removed from the Yukariteke cemetery in Sivas city after completing the legal procedures. After learning of his death in 2022, Kurt's family applied to the Sivas Prosecutor's Office to receive the body. At the same time, DNA samples were taken from family members, but the test results and the identification process took four years.

After confirming the results of the DNA test, the body of Errol Kort was handed over to the family and they moved it to the Karshiyagha cemetery in Rah Armosh area of ​​Van city.

The funeral ceremony was held with the presence of a large number of citizens and also members of the Association for the Support of the Families of the Deceased (MEBYA-DER). Errol Court's body was reburied in his homeland after performing religious rituals and among the slogans of those present.