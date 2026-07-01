134 PKK members have surrendered since the beginning of the year

According to Kurdpress, the Ministry of Interior of Turkey announced that since the beginning of 2026, 134 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have surrendered to the Turkish security forces as part of the so-called "persuasion and repatriation" programs and following intelligence and security activities.

The ministry's statement said that these people were identified and encouraged to surrender as a result of the joint operation of the intelligence units of the Gendarmerie Command, the Turkish Police and the Anti-Terrorism Department.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Interior, among the surrendered persons, there are two persons from the list of wanted persons at the "grey" level and one person from the "yellow" list. The tiers used by the Turkish government to classify people wanted in PKK-related cases.

The ministry also announced that 115 of the surrendered persons have been detained by court order until the trial, 14 have been released under judicial supervision, and the process of judicial review of the cases of five others is still ongoing.

The Ministry of Interior of Türkiye emphasized that the security forces will continue their operations against groups that threaten the security and national unity of this country from Ankara's point of view.

The report also mentions that Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union have listed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a terrorist organization. This group has entered into an armed conflict with the Turkish government since 1984; Conflicts that have killed tens of thousands of people so far.

This report also refers to the so-called "Turkey without terrorism" process and adds that the PKK announced in October 2025 that it had begun the withdrawal of its forces from Turkish territory as part of this process; An action that took place a few months after the beginning of the process of abandoning weapons in northern Iraq. According to this report, this process has now entered the phase of withdrawal of troops and the PKK also published a statement about this process in a ceremony in Iraq.