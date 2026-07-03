Bill to Recognize Yazidi Genocide Presented to Australian Parliament

According to KurdPress, the Australian Parliament has initiated the review of a bill aimed at formally recognizing the genocide of the Yazidis by ISIS—a move that, if passed, would place Australia among the nations that officially classify ISIS's crimes against this religious minority as "genocide."

During the review of this bill, Australian Senator David Shoebridge recalled the ISIS attack on the Sinjar region in August 2014, noting that thousands of Yazidi men were killed, while many women and children were abducted and sold into slavery under "unimaginable" conditions. Describing the event as one of the darkest chapters in modern history, he added that hundreds of thousands of people were displaced from their homes and lands as a result of this violence.

Shoebridge emphasized that the military defeat of ISIS did not mark the end of the Yazidis' suffering, and that the psychological and social consequences of this genocide continue to cast a shadow over the lives of survivors. He noted that members of the Yazidi community still speak of the fear and insecurity they have carried with them since 2014.

The Australian senator went on to read excerpts from a letter written by an Australia-based Yazidi family on the floor of Parliament. The letter stated that the Yazidi genocide had also sparked a wave of terror among Yazidis living in northern Syria, prompting many families to abandon their homes or seek refuge in safer areas to escape potential ISIS attacks.

According to the family, more than a decade after the atrocity, many Syrian Yazidis continue to live in fear and uncertainty. Political shifts, ongoing conflict, and the formation of a new Syrian government have also raised concerns regarding the future security of religious and ethnic minorities, including the Yazidis.

Shoebridge also noted that the ISIS genocide inflicted profound damage on Yazidi culture and society; many villages were destroyed, families were torn apart, and a large number of survivors continue to grapple with severe psychological trauma. Nevertheless, he commended the Yazidi community's resistance and resilience, noting that international organizations, governments, and civil society institutions have provided support for reconstruction, education, and the effort to locate missing members of the community.

In conclusion, emphasizing the necessity of justice for the victims, the senator stated that the Yazidi community continues to strive to rebuild their lives, preserve their cultural and religious identity, and achieve security and recognition of their suffering.

Addressing the Yazidis living in Australia, he stated: "I want to say clearly that you are respected and supported in this country. Your safety and protection matter to us all. Your deep ties to the land you were forced to leave remain, but Australia is now your home too, and we welcome you to rebuild your lives here."