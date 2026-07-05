Attacks by Syrian Interim Government Forces on Suwayda Leave One Dead and Several Wounded

According to KurdPress, the command of the "National Guard" forces affiliated with Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri in Suwayda issued a statement announcing that one person was killed and several others were wounded following attacks on the city by Syrian Interim Government forces.

According to the Hawar News Agency, the command of the Suwayda "National Guard" forces—affiliated with Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri—issued a statement yesterday announcing that Syrian government forces had targeted the city's residential areas on Thursday evening. The attacks, launched from the city's eastern and northwestern axes, involved the use of drones as well as various semi-heavy and heavy weapons.

The statement reported that one person was killed and a number of civilians and members of the force were wounded as a result of these attacks.

The "National Guard" command emphasized that these attacks represent a "clear attempt to incite tension and endanger the security and lives of the region's residents."

The statement further specifies that the group's forces responded to the attacks in accordance with the laws and regulations of war.