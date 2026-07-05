We will not become part of regional conflicts

According to Kurdpress, Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Darbaz Kosrat Rasul, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Politburo, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss the peace process in Turkey, regional developments, and bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, Talabani issued a statement affirming the readiness of the Kurdistan Region and the PUK to support the success of the peace process in Turkey.

He added that both sides expressed hope that this new phase would lead to strengthened relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region—particularly regarding Sulaymaniyah Province—across sectors such as trade, investment, higher education, and tourism.

Talabani described the peace process in Turkey as "important and historic," stating: "We view this process with great hope and confidence, and we are pleased with the determination of the Turkish government and parties to ensure its success."

Referring to regional developments, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also emphasized: "Our position remains unchanged; we will not become part of the region's conflicts and crises; rather, we will work alongside our partners to maintain peace and stability in the region."

In another part of his statement, Talabani addressed the process of forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government, noting that, given the recent developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the swift formation of the new government is of particular importance.