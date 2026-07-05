The farewell ceremony and funeral prayers for the martyred leader of the Revolution were held at the Tehran Mosalla.

According to a report by KurdPress, citing ISNA, the funeral prayer ceremony for the martyred leader and his family members was led by Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani. A massive crowd of mourners from across Tehran and the entire country gathered in the streets surrounding the Mosalla (Grand Prayer Hall) as the sacred remains of the martyrs were being positioned on the special dais for the prayers.

As Ayatollah Sobhani began leading the prayers over the martyrs' remains, Hojjatoleslams Seyyed Mostafa, Seyyed Masoud, and Seyyed Meysam Khamenei—accompanied by the heads of the three branches of government, military commanders, and other officials—formed the front row of the congregation.

Given its significance, the funeral prayer was performed three times: first for the "Martyred Leader of Iran"; second for the martyred Sayyida Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Martyr Mesbah-ol-Hoda Bagheri Kani, and the martyred Zahra Haddad-Adel; and third for Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, the granddaughter of the martyred leader of the revolution.

Yesterday, the commander of the headquarters organizing the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader in Tehran announced that the prayer service for the "Martyred Leader of Iran" and his family would be held at 8:00 AM instead of 6:00 AM.

During the ceremony, prayers were performed for the martyred mujahid leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), Martyr Mesbah-ol-Hoda Bagheri Kani, the martyred Sayyida Boshra Khamenei, the martyred Zahra Haddad-Adel, and the martyred Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Last night, a farewell ceremony for the sacred remains of the martyred leader and his family members was held at the Mosalla—where the bodies were resting—drawing a massive turnout from all walks of life.

Since the early hours of the morning, those gathered at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla had been waiting for the arrival of the martyred revolutionary leader’s sacred remains at the designated site, holding aloft their flags.