The KDP Is Suffering from a Psychological Disorder

According to Kurdpress, Mozhdeh Mahmoud, an Iraqi MP from the New Generation Movement bloc, reacted to the recent stance taken by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) regarding negotiations to form the new Kurdistan Region government.

She claimed that the KDP is currently suffering from a psychological disturbance and has "lost control," adopting an emotional and confrontational approach instead of making rational, dialogue-based decisions.

Pointing to the election results and the distribution of seats among political forces, the MP stated: "A party that considers itself a champion of democracy must accept the reality of the '39-to-39' balance and use it as a foundation for balanced power-sharing and the continuation of political negotiations."

Mahmoud also criticized what he termed the use of "harsh and destructive rhetoric" within the Kurdistan Region's political landscape, stating that all political factions must prioritize the region's public interest and the future of its governing institutions over the escalation of disputes.

He added that losing certain political posts as part of new agreements is a natural occurrence in democratic systems, and that retaining a political position should not be allowed to jeopardize political stability or the process of government formation.

In conclusion, the member of the New Generation Movement bloc emphasized that the course of future political developments would reveal which path the Kurdistan Region's parties choose to resolve their differences and form a new cabinet.