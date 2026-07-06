Turkey Enters NATO Defense Market with "ADVENT" Combat System

According to KurdPress, the "ADVENT" combat management system—developed by the defense company HAVELSAN in collaboration with the Turkish Naval Forces Command—has been exported for the first time to a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This system was delivered to the Romanian Navy alongside the *CAm. ROMAN* corvette as part of the sales contract with Romania. This marks the first time the ADVENT system has entered operational service with a NATO member state.

According to the Turkish service of Anadolu Agency, the ADVENT system had previously been exported to countries such as Pakistan, Indonesia, Ukraine, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Chile; however, its delivery to Romania represents the system's first deployment within a NATO nation.

The version delivered to Romania is based on the system used by the Turkish Navy and has been localized to meet the operational requirements of the Romanian Navy. Havelsan has announced that the system's modular architecture allows it to be adapted to the diverse needs of customers.

The "Advent" combat management system is designed with a "force-centric" approach; this means that instead of focusing on a single vessel, it links multiple operational platforms into a shared operational picture, enabling simultaneous command and coordination among them.

The system encompasses all operational processes—including threat assessment, decision support, target identification, weapon control, and sensor system management—thereby providing commanders with a high level of situational awareness and operational efficiency.

ADVENT also possesses interoperability capabilities with the military systems of allied nations via various protocols and can be deployed across a wide range of platforms—from light vessels and combat ships to ground-based command centers and unmanned systems. The system is utilized in naval, subsurface, and aerial operations, while the "ADVENT ROTA" variant handles mission management for unmanned surface vessels.

Developed by Turkish engineers based on an infrastructure comprising millions of lines of code, the ADVENT system first became operational in 2019 aboard the *Ada*-class corvette TCG *Kınalıada*.Subsequently, it has been installed on vessels such as the *TCG Ufuk*, the assault ship *TCG Anadolu*, and the Romanian frigate *Regele Ferdinand*.

Havelsan is currently developing a new version of the system known as "ADVENT AI"—a variant that integrates artificial intelligence capabilities and is slated for future export to additional countries.

The export of this system to Romania appears to mark a significant step in Turkey's entry into the NATO defense market and could pave the way for broader military cooperation with other alliance members.

Furthermore, the delivery of the *Com. Roman* corvette has paved the way for the export of other indigenous Turkish defense industry products, including the "YELKOVAN" electronic warfare system—developed through a collaboration between HAVELSAN and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK)—and the "TARGAN 12.7" stabilized automated weapon system, designed by UNIROBOTICS.

The "ADVENT" system is expected to draw the attention of military delegations from NATO member states during meetings and presentations showcasing Turkish defense industry capabilities, held alongside the NATO summit hosted by Ankara on July 7 and 8.