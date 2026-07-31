Iraqi armed groups will respond to Saudi Arabia within 72 hours

According to KurdPress, the Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" wrote in a report quoting sources close to the Iraqi armed groups that these groups are examining military response options and are likely to respond on the ground to the recent US and Saudi attacks within the next 72 hours.The report came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had targeted positions, weapons depots and logistics centers of Iraqi armed groups in coordination with Saudi Arabia. Washington holds these groups responsible for recent attacks on Saudi energy facilities and US military bases.

In contrast, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that at least 20 of its forces were killed and 32 others were wounded in these attacks.

Following these attacks, the Iraqi National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, held an emergency meeting and, while condemning the violation of Iraqi sovereignty, instructed the Foreign Ministry to pursue the legal consequences of these attacks in international forums.

The council also emphasized the continuation of the government’s arms monopoly program and preventing the use of Iraqi soil to threaten neighboring countries.Al-Akhbar quoted a commander of the armed groups as saying that the Iraqi government’s statements of condemnation are not enough for these groups and that the military response will be “definite.” According to the commander, if the field conditions require it, Saudi Arabia may also be on the list of targets.

The commander also claimed that the Iraqi armed groups are coordinating with other members of the “resistance axis,” including Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, to determine how to respond.

He warned that if security coordination between the Iraqi government and Washington is proven, the country will face an internal crisis.

Meanwhile, Hamed Kaabi, a commander of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, stressed that the blood of the killed “will not go unanswered” and that the United States “will regret” these attacks.

He also spoke of the possibility of targeting American and Saudi interests if the attacks continue.