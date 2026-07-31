Hunger line in Turkey is higher than minimum wage

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish Trade Union Confederation (Türk-İş) published the results of its July study on the hunger line and poverty line in the country.

According to the report, the monthly food cost required by a family of four living in Ankara to enjoy a healthy and balanced diet, which is the basis for calculating the "hunger line", increased by 3.3 percent in July to 36,939 liras and 87 kronor.

This amount was calculated to be 35,758 liras and 88 kronor in June.Hunger line above minimum wage

The minimum net wage in Turkey, which is set at 28,750 liras and 50 cents in 2026, is 8,864 liras and 37 cents below the hunger line.

Thus, the monthly food cost alone for a family of four is about 31.6 percent higher than the minimum net wage in Turkey.

Essential expenses exceed 120,000 liras

The poverty line, which includes expenses such as clothing, housing rent, electricity, water, fuel, transportation, education and health in addition to food, increased to 120,325 liras and 30 cents in July.

The monthly cost of living for a single worker was also calculated at 47,758 liras and 39 cents.

According to the Turk-ish research, food costs increased by 39.85 percent in the past 12 months, and their average annual growth rate reached 40.6 percent.The increase in these costs between January and July was announced as 22.54%.