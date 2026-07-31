There is no evidence of an attack from Iraqi soil on Saudi Arabia

According to Kurdistan Press, Sabah Noman, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced that there is no evidence so far indicating that an attack has been carried out from Iraqi soil against neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He said that Iraqi security institutions are developing a comprehensive security plan to prevent repeated aggressions and maintain the country's sovereignty.Noman emphasized that only the official security forces are responsible for Iraq's security file and that the government will not allow any weapons outside the legal framework.

He also considered the visit of Ali al-Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, to the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces and receiving a report on recent attacks on the force's positions in several provinces as a sign of the Popular Mobilization Forces' status as part of Iraq's official defense structure.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces called on the parties claiming to carry out attacks from inside Iraq to provide their documents and evidence, adding: "So far, no party has provided evidence to prove this claim."

He concluded by emphasizing that the Iraqi government neither accepts arbitrary actions from within the country nor violations of Iraqi sovereignty from outside its borders.