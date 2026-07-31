The "My Account" Project Has Reached a Stabilization Stage

According to KurdPress, Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region, defended the implementation process of the "My Account" project in an interview with Rudaw Network, saying that many people who criticized it at the beginning of the project have now registered in this project.He stated: So far, more than one million and 156 thousand people have registered in the "My Account" project, and this shows that the concerns that were raised at the beginning of the project have been resolved.

Referring to the salary payment process, the Deputy Prime Minister's Office of the Region added: Currently, employees' salaries are deposited monthly and within two days into the accounts of 80 to 90 thousand people in each stage, and the "My Account" project has reached the stabilization stage.

Aziz Ahmed also compared the salary payment process in Iraq and said that salary payment in this country is done electronically and there is no reason for the Kurdistan Region to distance itself from this process.In another part of his speech, he called on Ali Hama Saleh, a member of the Kurdistan Regional Government's parliament, to register with the "My Account" project, like other critics who have finally joined the project, and said that now that a large number of former opponents have joined the project, there is no justification for continuing to oppose it.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister's Office considered the implementation of the "My Account" project to be one of the important achievements of the regional government and expressed hope that all salary recipients in the region would join the project so that salaries can be paid completely electronically.