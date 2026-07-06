59 Corruption Suspects Arrested in One Month

According to Kurdpress, the federal anti-corruption agency published its performance statistics for June, reporting that 59 individuals were arrested on corruption charges during this period.

According to the agency's report, a total of 157 inspection and investigative operations were conducted across various Iraqi provinces during June; of these, 29 operations resulted in the arrest of 59 suspects, while the remaining 128 involved the seizure of documents and files related to corruption.

Salah al-Din Province topped the list for anti-corruption activities with 20 operations. It was followed by Al-Qadisiyah Province with 18 operations, and the provinces of Najaf and Basra, each with 16 operations.

In contrast, the lowest levels of activity were recorded in the provinces of Al-Muthanna and Babil, where only a single operation involving the seizure of documents took place in each, and no arrests were made.

In Kirkuk province, 13 operations were carried out over the past month; three of these resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, while relevant evidence was seized in ten other cases.

According to the report, the situation in other provinces was as follows: 12 operations and six arrests in Karbala; five operations and six arrests in Baghdad; nine operations and seven arrests in Anbar; and seven operations and two arrests in Nineveh.

Iraq’s anti-corruption body also noted that in the early hours of June 28, a large-scale operation was conducted in Baghdad and several other provinces—involving counter-terrorism forces, the Iraqi Army, and the In Kirkuk province, 13 operations were carried out over the past month; three of these resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, while relevant evidence was seized in ten other cases.

According to the report, the situation in other provinces was as follows: 12 operations and six arrests in Karbala; five operations and six arrests in Baghdad; nine operations and seven arrests in Anbar; and seven operations and two arrests in Nineveh.

Iraq’s anti-corruption body also noted that in the early hours of June 28, a large-scale operation was conducted in Baghdad and several other provinces—involving counter-terrorism forces, the Iraqi Army, and the agency itself—during which a number of officials were arrested.