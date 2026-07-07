Kurdistan Region Reaffirms Commitment to Iraq-Iran Security Agreement

According to Kurdpress, a security delegation from the Kurdistan Region, headed by Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, met with Iraq’s new National Security Advisor, Qasim Aboudi, in Baghdad.

According to statements issued by Iraq’s national security body and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Interior, the primary focus of the meeting was to review the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran—an agreement under which the KRG required Iranian Kurdish opposition groups to vacate their camps.

The KRG Ministry of Interior announced that both sides emphasized the mechanisms and methods for implementing the joint security agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and reached a consensus on the commitment of all parties to the agreement's provisions regarding the protection of shared borders and the prevention of any violations that might threaten regional security.