According to KurdPress, French President Emmanuel Macron went running on Wednesday morning, before the official NATO summit proceedings began, along Iran and Arjantin Streets and in Seğmenler Park, located in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Macron, who had traveled to Turkey for the NATO summit, left his accommodation and—accompanied by bodyguards and several French officials—walked along Argentina and Iran streets before entering Simenler Park. He was also accompanied during this outing by Hamza Gedikoğlu, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s French interpreter.

As he passed by journalists and citizens who greeted him with "Good morning" and "Welcome to Turkey," the French President responded in French with "Good morning" and "Thank you."

Due to this activity, Simenler Park was temporarily closed to the general public, and journalists were not permitted to enter. Macron jogged for about an hour under tight security before returning to his accommodation.

Turkish officials had previously denied reports that certain roads in Ankara were being closed solely for Macron’s exercise routine. However, security measures across the Turkish capital have been significantly stepped up due to the 36th NATO summit.

Following his participation in the summit's official events—including the leaders' group photo and the main summit meeting—Macron is scheduled to hold a press conference.

Macron typically maintains his morning running routine during foreign trips; he has previously been spotted jogging while on official visits to China, India, and Egypt.

It is worth noting that Iran Street in Tehran—where the Iranian embassy is located—is situated in one of the Turkish capital's upscale districts, an area also home to a large number of Iranian citizens. Iran Street extends to connect with Simenler Park.

Two days ago, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Ankara announced via its online platforms that it would be closed on July 7 and 8 due to security measures.