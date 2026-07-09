Turkey Has the Right to Purchase or Produce the Weapons of Its Choice

According to Kurdpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference and answered reporters' questions following the conclusion of the 36th NATO summit, which was hosted in Ankara at the Presidential Complex.

Noting that Turkey has once again hosted a NATO summit—and for the first time in Ankara—after a span of 22 years, Erdoğan stated that the meeting took place at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is facing serious challenges. He added that the Ankara summit laid the foundations for a stronger NATO, in which European allies will assume greater responsibility and the alliance's military capabilities will be bolstered through a more equitable sharing of the defense burden.

Reflecting on the history of Turkey’s NATO membership, he noted that the country has been part of the alliance since 1952; he stated that Turkey has contributed not only its geostrategic position to NATO but also—in his words—the "art of warfare" it has honed over two millennia:

"The Turkish Armed Forces possess the capability to eliminate any threat to our national security at its source."

Noting that his country maintains the second-largest land force in NATO, the Turkish President stated that the security of NATO's southeastern flank has largely been entrusted to Turkey for decades, and that Ankara has fulfilled its responsibilities regarding NATO operations, missions, and joint funds. He announced that Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jets would be deployed to Estonia starting in August as part of NATO's air policing mission.

Erdogan also stated that Turkey will continue to hold the command of the NATO force in Kosovo (KFOR)—which it assumed in October 2025—until the end of September 2026, and will also assume command of the NATO Response Force in 2028 and 2029.

Referring to the European Union's defense initiatives, Erdoğan stated that these measures should complement NATO rather than lead to unnecessary duplication. He emphasized that the impact of these plans would be limited if allies like Turkey—which are not EU members—were not fully included in the initiatives. He added, "NATO should not be an alliance of interdependent nations, but rather an alliance of allies that empower one another."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Turkish president highlighted the outcomes of defense industry-related meetings held on the sidelines of the NATO summit, noting that a document titled the "Ankara Strategy" was adopted by NATO allies within the framework of the "Defense Industry Forum," which Turkey hosted. According to Erdoğan, this strategy was formulated to strengthen cooperation between NATO and the defense industry sector, aiming to foster closer ties between the alliance and the manufacturing, technological, and industrial capabilities of member states. Erdoğan stated that terrorism is one of the two primary threats facing NATO, and that the steps required to address this issue have been discussed repeatedly at recent alliance meetings, including the Ankara summit. He emphasized, "At the Ankara summit, we once again underscored the importance of genuine solidarity among allies in the fight against terrorism."

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan noted that the conflict has entered its fifth year and has turned into a "killing machine." He once again emphasized Turkey's readiness to host the parties, stating: "A just peace has no losers. I reiterate that we are prepared to bring the parties together at the same table in Turkey."

He went on to address developments in the Middle East, Gaza, and Lebanon, noting that while hopes for peace are emerging, attacks on Lebanon continue, and "occupation and oppression" in Gaza have not ceased. Erdoğan remarked: "Our region can afford neither fresh tensions nor new conflicts. We need peace, tranquility, and stability just as we need air and water."

Responding to a question regarding the opposition of Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the sale of F-35s to Turkey, Erdoğan stated that he attaches no weight to such remarks, adding that Turkey has the right to both manufacture and procure defense equipment. Regarding his discussions with Donald Trump concerning the F-35s, he noted that Trump holds a positive view of Turkey and expressed hope that the delivery of these fighter jets would proceed. Erdoğan stated, "When the F-35s are delivered to Turkey, the whole world will say that the US kept its promise."

The Turkish president also spoke about the "Steel Dome" project, remarking, "If others have various domes, we have the Steel Dome." He described the project as one of Turkey's most significant defense capabilities in the region.

On the subject of Turkish-Greek relations, Erdoğan said he shares a common view with Mitsotakis regarding the resolution of Aegean Sea issues; he added that, if necessary, the foreign ministers could sit at the negotiating table first, followed by the leaders of the two countries. Regarding the issue of *casus belli*, he stated that it would be better for the peoples of the two countries not to get entangled in such concepts, and for both sides to sit down and resolve the matter.

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, he added that Turkey does not want the region to turn into a "sea of ​​war" and that Ankara will do everything in its power to prevent such a situation.