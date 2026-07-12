Distribution of Security and Military Forces in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah

According to a report by Kurdpress, based on data from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Finance, the number of security and military personnel and their total monthly salaries in the provinces of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah are as follows:
Erbil Province
Total security and military personnel: 284,012
Total monthly salaries: 261 billion and 28 million dinars
Breakdown:
Peshmerga: 109,587 personnel | Monthly salaries: 86 billion and 404 million dinars
Retired Peshmerga: 89,975 personnel | Monthly salaries: 58 billion and 774 million dinars
Ministry of Interior forces: 57,163 personnel | Monthly salaries: 69 billion and 588 million dinars
Security forces: 27,287 personnel | Monthly salaries: 46 billion and 262 million dinars
Sulaymaniyah Province
Total security and military personnel: 129,709
Total monthly salaries: 121.405 billion dinars
Breakdown:
Peshmerga: 42,595 personnel | Monthly salaries: 36.607 billion dinars
Retired Peshmerga: 49,040 personnel | Monthly salaries: 37.283 billion dinars
Ministry of Interior forces: 22,465 personnel | Monthly salaries: 26.714 billion dinars
Security forces: 15,609 personnel | Monthly salaries: 20.801 billion dinars
Source: Kurdistan Region Ministry of Finance.
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