Distribution of Security and Military Forces in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah

According to a report by Kurdpress, based on data from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Finance, the number of security and military personnel and their total monthly salaries in the provinces of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah are as follows:

Erbil Province

Total security and military personnel: 284,012

Total monthly salaries: 261 billion and 28 million dinars

Breakdown:

Peshmerga: 109,587 personnel | Monthly salaries: 86 billion and 404 million dinars

Retired Peshmerga: 89,975 personnel | Monthly salaries: 58 billion and 774 million dinars

Ministry of Interior forces: 57,163 personnel | Monthly salaries: 69 billion and 588 million dinars

Security forces: 27,287 personnel | Monthly salaries: 46 billion and 262 million dinars

Sulaymaniyah Province

Total security and military personnel: 129,709

Total monthly salaries: 121.405 billion dinars

Breakdown:

Peshmerga: 42,595 personnel | Monthly salaries: 36.607 billion dinars

Retired Peshmerga: 49,040 personnel | Monthly salaries: 37.283 billion dinars

Ministry of Interior forces: 22,465 personnel | Monthly salaries: 26.714 billion dinars

Security forces: 15,609 personnel | Monthly salaries: 20.801 billion dinars

Source: Kurdistan Region Ministry of Finance.