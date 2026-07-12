Mazoum Abdi Condoles on the Death of Lindsey Graham

According to Kurdistan Press, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi issued a tweet of condolences on the passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham, praising his support for the Kurds and his efforts to achieve peace and justice in Syria.

In this tweet, which he posted on his official page on the X social network, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi wrote that he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news of Senator Lindsey Graham's passing.He praised Graham's extensive service, principled leadership, continued support for the Kurds, and his constant defense of peace and justice in Syria, stressing that these actions will go down in history.

The SDF commander also expressed his condolences to Graham's family, friends, and loved ones, wishing them patience during this difficult time, and concluded by writing: "May his soul rest in eternal peace."