Attacks on the Kurdistan Region threaten Iraq's stability and the regional peace process

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government issued a message strongly condemning the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

In a message published on the X social network today, Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced: "We strongly condemn the attacks on the Kurdistan Region. Targeting the Kurdistan Region and resuming violence is a dangerous development and a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

The message continued by emphasizing: "These attacks threaten Iraq's stability and will create obstacles in the path of efforts to establish peace in the region."