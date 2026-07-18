18 July 2026 - 13:48

Kurdistan Regional Government:

Attacks on the Kurdistan Region threaten Iraq's stability and the regional peace process

Attacks on the Kurdistan Region threaten Iraq's stability and the regional peace process

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The Kurdistan Regional Government condemned the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region in a message on the X social network, calling it a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a threat to the country's stability and the peace process in the region.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government issued a message strongly condemning the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

In a message published on the X social network today, Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced: "We strongly condemn the attacks on the Kurdistan Region. Targeting the Kurdistan Region and resuming violence is a dangerous development and a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

The message continued by emphasizing: "These attacks threaten Iraq's stability and will create obstacles in the path of efforts to establish peace in the region."

News ID 161376

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