9 killed in various incidents in Syria over the past 24 hours

According to Kurdistan Press, local Syrian sources announced that at least 9 people were killed in various parts of the country over the past 24 hours. These people lost their lives in incidents including shootings, family conflicts, mine explosions and attacks by armed men.

According to Hawar News Agency, local sources announced that in the village of "Al-Kharsana" in Hama province, a 60-year-old man was killed by shooting by an unknown gunman.In Homs city, a public security officer was shot and killed while trying to mediate and end a clash between a group of youths in the "Al-Sultaniya" neighborhood. Also in the Homs countryside, a person was killed during a shootout between a group of people near the "Al-Ureida" area on the Syrian-Lebanon border.

In the town of "Sheikh Saad" in Daraa province, a man was shot and killed inside his home. In the city of Manbij, a young man died during a clash between his cousins.

In the "Al-Adha'a" neighborhood in the "Sahnaya" area on the outskirts of Damascus, a 20-year-old man was killed. Also, a few days after the disappearance of a civilian, his body with gunshot wounds was found in "Al-Tal" hospital.

In the "Al-Damair" area, a young man died as a result of a mine explosion left over from the war.Also, in the countryside of Hasakah province, a soldier from the 60th Division of the Syrian Interim Government’s Ministry of Defense was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen.

Syria continues to face the consequences of years of civil war, including insecurity, proliferation of weapons, local conflicts, and the explosion of munitions and mines left over from the war; issues that continue to threaten the lives of civilians and security forces in various parts of the country.