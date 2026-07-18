5-magnitude earthquake shakes Malatya

According to Kurdpress, according to the announcement of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the earthquake occurred at 06:20 local time on Saturday in the Batalgazi district of Malatya province.

According to preliminary data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15.59 kilometers.

Malatya Governor Sidar Yavuz announced in a message on social media that assessment teams started field operations immediately after the earthquake and that no reports or signs of damage or emergency have been received so far.In a message, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said that the earthquake was felt in the provinces of Elazig, Adıyaman, Dersim (Tunceli) and Urfa in addition to Malatya. He wished the affected citizens good health and stressed that no negative situations have been reported so far.

On the other hand, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said: "No negative cases have been identified at this time, but all reports received are being investigated."

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also announced in a statement that after the earthquake, relief and expert teams are still monitoring and assessing the affected areas and that no reports of possible damage or casualties have been received so far.