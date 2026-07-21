None of the Kurdish leaders were available during the 40-day war

According to KurdPress, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud stated in an interview with the official media outlet of his party: "I do not believe that any of the Kurdish leaders remain in this country now. No matter how much we looked for them during the 40-day war, we could not find any of them and none of them were here.»

In another part of his speech, criticizing the economic situation and the increase in the cost of living in the Kurdistan Region, he said: “They are increasing the price of gasoline, and the price of other goods is also increasing. I do not know why such decisions are made. Addressing this situation is the government’s duty, and people should not always wait for problems to be solved.”

The head of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party also criticized the performance of the authorities using an analogy, adding: “Every time the situation improves a little, a new crisis arises again, the peace of society is destroyed, and the situation returns to square one.”

Mohammadi Haji Mahmoud’s statements come at a time when the Kurdistan Region has been facing challenges in recent months, including rising fuel and basic goods prices, a crisis in paying employees’ salaries, and continuing political differences between the region’s main parties.Criticism of the way these issues are managed has become one of the main focuses of the positions of opposition parties and political figures in the region.