Publishing images of captive Yazidi women is a targeted attempt to distort the genocide of Yazidi Kurds

According to KurdPress, the Yazidi Women's Liberation Movement (TAJÊ) issued a statement, describing the publication of images of a captive Yazidi woman on social networks as part of a "special war" and a planned action against Yazidi women, and emphasized that it will not remain silent in the face of what it called "dirty plans" against the kidnapped women.According to media outlets close to the movement, after some media outlets and pages affiliated with TAJÊ published images of a captured Yazidi woman in what it called a “special war,” the movement issued a statement addressing public opinion and responsible institutions, strongly condemning the act.

The statement states that the Yazidi Women’s Liberation Movement is closely following the case of the rescued women, especially the case known as “Umm Wasfi,” and considers any media exploitation of the fate of Yazidi women to be part of psychological warfare and organized operations against the Yazidi community.

Referring to the continuing consequences of ISIS’s attack on the Yazidis, TAJÊ announced that as long as even one Yazidi woman or man remains in captivity of armed groups and the perpetrators of this crime, the tragedy of the Yazidi genocide will continue, and the movement will not remain silent in the face of any action against the captives.In another part of the statement, the publication of images of Yazidi women captives was described as a “special war and planned action,” and it was stated that the coincidence of the publication of this content with the anniversary of the Yazidi genocide was not accidental, but rather a targeted attempt to distort the reality of this crime and instill the claim that Yazidi girls had voluntarily accepted ISIS beliefs; a claim that the movement called a “big lie.”

The Yazidi Women’s Liberation Movement also emphasized that during the ISIS attacks, the international community witnessed violence, threats, and coercion that were used to separate Yazidi women and children from their identity and beliefs, and considered silence against current actions as complicity in this process.The statement continued by saying that after the families of ISIS members left the al-Hol camp, the movement believes that a large number of Yazidi women are still being held forcibly and with fake identities in various parts of Iraq.

In a message addressed to the Yazidi women in captivity, TAJÊ called on them not to surrender to pressures, threats, and psychological warfare policies, and emphasized that the Yazidi community awaits their return with respect and hope.

The Yazidi Women's Freedom Movement finally called on human rights organizations, international institutions, and global public opinion not to remain silent in the face of what it called "cultural genocide" and the continuation of policies to destroy the identity of the Yazidi community, and to adopt a common and decisive stance to stop actions that target the dignity of Yazidi women.