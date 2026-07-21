Ahmed Asadi will be arrested directly upon his return

According to Kurdistan Press, Amer Fayez stated in a television interview that Asadi left the country to do something, but is now afraid of returning to Iraq.

He also noted that Ahmed Asadi's case was reviewed at today's Coordination Framework meeting.According to him, given Asadi's position as one of the leaders of this coalition, he was asked about the measures to be taken against him, and the answer was that he would be arrested upon his return.

Fayez continued: "Ahmad Asadi owned a hotel before he took on government responsibility. When he sold half of its shares to his partner, a report was filed against him on the same day he received the money. Then, on the judge's order, security forces confiscated his car and the amount of money, and upon entering his home, they discovered other amounts of money. However, the mere presence of cash in the house is not evidence of corruption, and the money may have been his personal property."