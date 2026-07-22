Order to hold new elections for the Secretary-General of the Change Movement issued

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Independent High Election Commission has issued a ruling to annul the election of Dana Ahmed Majid as Secretary-General of the Change Movement and ordered the party to hold new elections to elect a new Secretary-General.

According to the commission's official letter dated July 20, 2026, the annulment decision relates to the elections held at the last conference of the Change Movement on February 16, 2026 in the city of Kirkuk.The letter also states that, based on the decision No. 13 of the Election Judicial Board, issued on April 23, 2026, the name of Dana Ahmad Majid has been removed from the membership of the General Board of the Change Movement.

The Election Commission has asked the Department of Political Parties and Organizations to coordinate with the movement to determine the time for holding a new conference to elect a new Secretary General.

However, the Commission has emphasized that the other elected leadership members and the statute approved by the recent conference are still valid, and the movement is only obliged to hold a new conference to elect a Secretary General.