Dem Party members gather and demand the resignation of the corrupt mayor

According to Kurdpress, the provincial organization of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in Mardin once again called on Zeynep Aypek, the mayor of Güzeltepe, who was expelled from the party on December 27, 2024, to resign.

According to the Mesopotamia report, the rally was held in front of the Güzeltepe municipality building and was attended by representatives of political parties, civil organizations and a number of citizens.The participants held placards with the slogan “People voted for the party, not for immorality” and chanted slogans such as “Zeni resign”, “Treason, resign” and “The day will come when the page will be turned and the traitors will be held accountable”.

Abdussalam Turan, co-chair of the Mardin Provincial Organization of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), said in a speech: “You will never succeed. So far, no one has succeeded against an honorable stance and a struggle.”

Turan called on Zeni Aypak to respect the will of the people and step down, adding: “If you surrender to the will of these people, you will have the opportunity to be present in society again. If you do not, you will no longer be able to look at the faces of these people. Come and do not choose the path of betrayal against the struggle of these people.»

Nilufer Elek Yilmaz, co-chair of the Mardin Provincial Organization of the Democratic Party, also stated: “No one can say that they have reached this position through their own efforts. These positions were obtained by paying heavy costs; therefore, the will of the people must be given to the people once again. As long as this betrayal continues, we will continue our protests.”

The rally ended with the installation of a poster on the municipality building showing a picture of the mansion built by AIPAC in her hometown. The participants also chanted the slogan “Betrayal, Resignation.”