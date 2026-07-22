The establishment of a Turkish military base has prevented the return of residents of an Afrin village

According to KurdPress, the Havar news agency claimed in a report that the residents of the village of Shekhorze Alia in the Bulbul district of Afrin, Syrian Kurdistan, are still unable to return to their homes due to the continued operation of a Turkish military base.According to the report, although some military bases in Afrin have been evacuated in recent months, the military base in the village of Sheikhorzeh continues to operate, and special forces and heavy military equipment have been dispatched to the area.

Local sources also stated that in addition to the presence of the military, the settlement of families of armed groups in the area has also prevented the return of Afrin residents who had previously been forced to leave their homes.