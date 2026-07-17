17 July 2026 - 15:25

Eight drones shot down in the sky of Erbil

Eight drones shot down in the sky of Erbil

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The Kurdistan Regional Government's Counter-Terrorism Organization announced that eight bomber drones were targeted and shot down by coalition forces in the sky of Erbil this Friday morning within a period of about an hour.

According to the KurdPress News Agency, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Counter-Terrorism Organization issued a statement announcing that the operation was carried out between 4:19 and 5:25 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026.

According to the statement, the coalition forces succeeded in destroying eight bomber drones before they reached their potential targets in the sky of Erbil.

The security body also emphasized that no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service has not released further details about the origin of the drones, their mission, or their possible targets.

In recent months, the skies over the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have witnessed drone activity and airstrikes several times, and the region’s security agencies have emphasized increasing defensive measures and coordination with coalition forces.

News ID 161374

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