Özgür Özel's New Party Registered in the List of Parties of Turkey

According to Kurdistan Press, after Özgür Özel, former chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), submitted an official application for the establishment of a "new party" to the Turkish Ministry of Interior, the party was officially included in the list of political parties published on the website of the Supreme Court of Attorney General's Office.

The registration of this party in the official system of the Supreme Court of Attorney General's Office means that it has completed the legal registration procedures and begun its official activity within the framework of the Turkish political party laws.

Ozgur Ozil had previously resigned from the Republican People's Party and signed the documents establishing the new party along with 91 MPs. Now, with the official registration of the party, the legal process of its establishment has entered a new stage.