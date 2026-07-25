NATO leaders were pleased with our hosting

According to Kurdistan Press, after several days away from the media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared with reporters today after offering Friday prayers at the Hazrat Ali Mosque in the Kısıklı district of Istanbul.

In part of his speech, Erdogan referred to the sixth anniversary of the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque for prayers and said: "We really feel proud and happy."This building is a unique work, both in terms of its architectural features and its global status."

The Turkish President continued by saying about the NATO summit that was recently held in Ankara:

"The reception and hospitality we provided to the guests on the opening day satisfied them. All the leaders, especially Donald Trump, felt very positive. They shared this feeling with us both at the dinner and afterwards, and even at the programs held with their spouses."

Erdogan added: "We also felt this satisfaction and happiness doubly. Holding the Ankara summit, 20 years after the Istanbul summit, was a valuable achievement and a source of satisfaction for us. I sincerely thank all the leaders who participated in the NATO summit."