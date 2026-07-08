Second Day of NATO Summit in Ankara

According to KurdPress, the second day of the 36th summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states began on Wednesday, July 8, in Ankara with the main session of the North Atlantic Council—a meeting where heads of state and prime ministers of member nations are deliberating on the alliance's most critical security and defense issues.

Before the meeting began, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed satisfaction to reporters regarding the summit's first day, describing it as a "major success."

Highlighting increased investment capacity in the defense sector and the growth of member nations' military industry budgets, Rutte said: "Significant achievements were made yesterday; new contracts were signed, and fresh commitments were announced to strengthen the alliance's defense capabilities."

Meanwhile, leaders of member nations also spoke with reporters before entering the main session.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, pointing to growing instability in the global security architecture, called for accelerating Europe's rearmament and further strengthening NATO.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country has significantly increased its defense budget. He stated that the responsibility for covering NATO defense costs is gradually shifting from the United States to Canada and European nations, and that Ottawa has expanded its military investments within this context.

On the sidelines of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron went for a run on Tuesday morning in Seğmenler Park, located in Ankara’s Çankaya district. Accompanied by his security detail, Macron greeted and exchanged pleasantries with a number of citizens along the route.

Key topics at the Ankara summit so far include discussions on increasing member states' defense budgets, the future of NATO military cooperation, negotiations regarding F-35 fighter jets, the potential lifting of CAATSA sanctions against Turkey, and a review of the latest developments in the Ukraine war and other international security issues. Additionally, according to NATO officials, the alliance members' combined defense spending is set to exceed $1.8 trillion.