Kilicdaroglu's reaction to Ozgur Ozel's resignation

According to Kurdistan Press, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the appointed chairman (guardian) of the Republican People's Party (CHP), who was appointed to this position with the annulment of the congress called "absolute nullity", answered questions from reporters during a meeting with seasonal agricultural workers in the rural neighborhood of Girmec in the Sincan district of Ankara.

During this visit, Mursel Yildizkaya, the mayor of Polatli, also accompanied Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu, in response to a question about the statements of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader's government, Bahçeli, regarding the allocation of state funds to the new party that Ozgur Ozal is establishing, said: "My agenda is something else. My concern is solving people's problems.I don’t care what Party A or Party B say. What matters is who has a plan and a solution to solve the problems of the people. These people have been largely forgotten; they have families, children, and many problems. They work hard and want their children to study in good schools. They have health, education, and social security problems. A party or a leader who does not pay attention to these people will not be able to solve the problems of Turkey.”

Emphasizing that he considers himself obligated to solve the problems of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, Kilicdaroglu said: “The internal differences of the CHP are of no importance to me. What matters to me is that whoever wants to work to solve the problems of this country stands by me so that we can work together to solve these problems. We will never be the spokespersons of any individual or movement.If we are to be someone's spokesperson, we will be the spokesperson of the people and these children.”

Kılıçdaroğlu continued by criticizing the media's performance, saying: “We do not want controlled and directed media; we want media that is the voice of the people and defends the rights of these children. My only goal in politics is to defend the rights of these children and the future of this country. I will fight for this goal and I am not afraid of any pressure. In recent years, thanks to the controlled media and social networks, lies have been spread about me that I could not even imagine. My words have been distorted many times.”

Kılıçdaroğlu concluded by emphasizing the need for politicians to be accountable, saying: “A politician must be accountable to the people. Anyone who asks a question must hear an answer. Only then can we say that politics has been cleansed of pollution. Polluted politics benefits neither the country nor the people.”