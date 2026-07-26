We will not accept a law that does not specify the legal status of Öcalan

According to KurdPress, the Kanirş Culture and Nature Festival, organized by the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) and Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party) district offices in Çolik (Bingöl) province, continued with a concert in front of the Kanirş Municipality building.

At the concert venue, banners with the themes "Do not allow land plunder with geothermal projects; our habitats are not a place for profit" and "Free society, free nature" were hung.DBP Co-Chair Keskin Bayndır, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations and a large number of citizens attended the event. The concert began with the performance of Halperki and continued until the late hours of the night.

Message from Idris Balukan for the Festival

As part of the event, Kurdish politician Idris Balukan delivered a message for the festival. In his message, he emphasized the importance of protecting nature and said: “It is a source of joy and honor for us to hold the Kaniresh Culture and Nature Festival again with great effort and dedication. We sincerely believe that this meaningful gathering will form a strong resistance against the attitude that plunders our nature and will keep our culture, language and values ​​alive.”

Balukan added: “Peace does not only mean the cessation of weapons; it also means people achieving a dignified, equal and free life."

"We will not give them even a single inch of our land"

After that, Ömer Faruk Hulacu, a Dem Party representative from Bingol province, said, referring to the implementation of hydroelectric and geothermal power plant projects in Kurdish-populated areas of Turkey: "People who have never been to Çolik and Kanirş are dividing our lands among themselves on the map and want to get rich this way. But they should know very well that we will not give them even a single inch of our land."

He added, referring to recent political developments: "We are passing through a historical stage. After the call of February 27, Abdullah Öcalan, we have entered a new process. From here, we salute the architect of peace."

After Hulacu's speech, the joint heads of the Dem Party and DBP city and county organizations took the stage and welcomed the audience.Bayendir: Plundering nature has become a new tool for attack

Keskin Bayendir also addressed mining, nature destruction and political developments in his speech. He said that the government is now harming the region through mining activities and plundering natural resources, and called on the youth and people to protect their lands.

Bayendir continued, referring to the peace process and democratic society, saying: "We want a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue. The government says that the legal status and status of Abdullah Öcalan is not defined in the laws. We will not accept a law that does not define the legal status of Abdullah Öcalan."

He added: "This is not just a technical issue; it is a matter of truth and humanity. The doors of the prisons must be opened and our friends who are in Europe can return to their homeland.»

The DBP co-chairman concluded his speech by urging the youth to stay in their homeland and protect it.

The program continued after the speeches with artists appearing on stage and performing various songs.