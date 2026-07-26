calls for recognition of Kurdish language

Kurdish writer and writer Ahmet Tamir, stating that Kurdish writers and literati should take the lead in building a free society without waiting for others, emphasized that literary people should also take responsibility in this process.

At the current stage of the peace and democratic society process, the demand for the physical release of Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the Kurdish people, and the implementation of the necessary legal reforms are still on the agenda.Abdullah Öcalan has repeatedly referred to the role of artists, intellectuals and writers in building peace in this process. Ahmet Tamir, a Kurdish writer and literary figure and board member of the Kurdish Writers’ Association, who was released after 30 years in prison in 2024, emphasized the importance of organizing for the success of this process.

Tamir, noting that opening the way to democratic politics and recognizing Abdullah Öcalan’s legal status within the framework of this process is important for rebuilding social trust, said: “While there is no legal obstacle, the leadership’s views should be shared with public opinion so that this process can proceed properly.”

Emphasizing that the Kurdish language is in danger and that assimilation policies are intensifying day by day, Tamir said: “If language is our body, identity, intellect and thought, we must free it from the yoke of the state. Kurdish should be the official language of education in schools, not an elective subject. If we speak of a democratic nation and if we say that we are partners in this country as citizens, then we have natural rights and the Kurdish language should be official.”

Stating that simply speaking Kurdish at home, on the street and in the market is not enough, Tamir emphasized that the Kurdish language should be officially recognized and legal reforms should be carried out accordingly.

Emphasizing that the Kurdish language should not be treated as normal and unimportant, he said: “Ordinary treatment of the Kurdish language is disrespectful to the identity of a society.The Kurdish language has spread culture and art in the world even before Christ. The whole world has reached this stage with its culture and art. When it is looked at from this perspective, respect is also formed. We have no problem with any language; but others should also treat our language, identity and culture with respect. For this reason, we ask the government to make the Kurdish language official. We writers should also express these demands.

Stating that they believe in the success of the peace process and a democratic society, Tamir said: "Let us all organize and support the leadership's call. Let us express our demands in an organized way. Our expectation from the people, society, and our institutions is that they will not remain silent and strengthen hope. Let us organize and come together."