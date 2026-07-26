Amed Metropolitan Municipality starts providing services in Kurdish and Zazaki

According to KurdPress, Amed Metropolitan Municipality, continuing its plans to develop multilingual services, has added Kurmanji Kurdish (Zazaki) to the languages ​​of its 153 call center.

The center, which operates under the supervision of the Municipality’s Press, Publications and Public Relations Department, previously provided its services in Turkish and the Kurmanji dialect of Kurdish, and now citizens can also communicate with it in Kurmanji.Thousands of citizens submit their requests, suggestions and complaints daily through the 153 Call Center without having to go to the municipality building in person. The aim of the new program is to facilitate access of Kurmanji-speaking citizens to municipal services in their native language.

Ahvalat Turhalali, head of the 153 Support Center, announced that the center's multilingual services have been developed based on citizens' requests.

He said that when the new municipality administration started its work in 2024, the call center provided services only in Turkish and citizens faced difficulties when communicating in a language other than their native language.

Turhalali added that for this reason, the provision of services in Kurmanji Kurdish began in May 2025 and the program was widely welcomed by citizens in a short time.Referring to the positive feedback from citizens whose mother tongue is Kurdish, he said: “Citizens say they can express their problems much more easily in their mother tongue. In this regard, we also received requests to provide services in Zazaki, and after making the necessary preparations, we started providing services in this language.”

The head of the 153 Support Center emphasized that the main goal of the municipality is to ensure that all citizens can receive the services they need in their preferred language.

“Given the needs of the city’s people, we plan to launch services in Arabic and English in the future. Our goal is for everyone to be able to benefit from municipal services in the language they prefer,” said Turhalali.