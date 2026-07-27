Relations between Kurds and Arabs should not be damaged

According to KurdPress, Khaled Ibrahim, a member of the Hasakah Provincial Council, announced that a comprehensive plan for the return of the displaced people of Afrin and Sarkani is being implemented, announced the preparation of a list of return applicants and the continuation of political and administrative coordination to begin this process. At the same time, emphasizing the preservation of the coexistence of Kurds and Arabs, he called for solving the problems of the region through dialogue, addressing the Hasakah water crisis, and supporting international institutions in the process of stabilizing security and reconstruction.

In an interview with the Rudaw news channel, Khaled Ibrahim, a member of the Hasakah Provincial Council, spoke about the most important developments in the region, including popular protests, the state of relations between Kurds and Arabs, the Hasakah water crisis, and the return plan for the displaced people of Afrin and Sarkani.

At the beginning of the interview, he expressed condolences for the loss of lives of a number of citizens in the traffic accident on the Tal Tamr-Hasakah road and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.Emphasis on maintaining coexistence between Kurds and Arabs

Referring to the recent protests and unrest in some areas of northern and eastern Syria, Ibrahim stated that all Syrians are facing problems and difficulties in their livelihoods, and all segments of society have the right to raise their demands in a civil and peaceful manner.

He said: "In the cities of Qamishlo, Amuda and other areas, people are protesting due to problems with public services and the increase in the price of goods, which is their natural right."

At the same time, the member of the Hasakah Provincial Council emphasized the need to maintain social coexistence, adding that relations between Kurds and Arabs have deep historical roots, and in the current sensitive situation, all parties must resolve differences through dialogue and understanding and distance themselves from any tension and armed conflict.Hasakah Water Crisis Continues

In another part of his speech, Ibrahim addressed the multi-year water crisis in Hasakah province and described the Aluk water pumping station as a humanitarian and political issue.

He said that after a long period, water has once again reached Hasakah, Tal Tamr and surrounding villages, which has brought joy to citizens, but there are still problems in the water supply network and the system has not yet been fully restored.

According to him, the water supply infrastructure has suffered extensive damage during the war with ISIS and also during the previous Syrian government, and local institutions and international organizations are still implementing reconstruction projects to provide water to all regions.Planning for the return of displaced people from Afrin and Sarkani

The member of the Hasakah Provincial Council considered the return of displaced people from Afrin and Sarkani one of the most important issues of concern to the local administration and announced that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to implement this process.

Pointing out that more than 13,000 displaced families are currently living in camps or other cities, he said that a list of people who wish to return to their homes and properties is being prepared.

Ibrahim added that the necessary coordination is underway at the political and administrative levels to start return convoys and expressed hope that practical measures will begin in the near future for the return of displaced people to their regions.

Finally, he called on local institutions and international organizations to provide the basis for the progress of the region and the sustainable return of displaced people by supporting development and security stabilization programs.