Zubair Aydar called for Kurdish representation in the United Nations

According to KurdPress, at a meeting in Switzerland attended by representatives of political parties, academics, artists and civil society activists, the political developments in the Middle East and their consequences for the Kurds were discussed and examined.

Referring to the complex and at the same time changing conditions in the Kurdish regions, Zubair Aydar, a member of the KCK Executive Council, said in a speech: "In the geography of Kurdistan, along with new opportunities, serious threats are also emerging." He emphasized that this situation requires Kurdish political forces to move towards holding a national conference as soon as possible.Aydar added that such a conference should pave the way for a unified approach in key areas including politics, strategy, defense and diplomacy. He described this necessity as a “historic responsibility for all Kurdish political parties,” and said that without coordination and cohesion, it would be impossible to manage regional developments.

In another part of his speech, Aydar emphasized that the Kurdish people are not directly represented in the United Nations and said: “The Kurds should also be present in international institutions, just like other nations, with their own identity and independent status.” He considered this issue one of the fundamental and long-standing demands of the Kurdish people.

He also recalled the decision of the Kurdistan National Congress in June and said: “We support this decision and are fully prepared to cooperate in its implementation.” Aydar called on all political forces as well as the Kurdish community to strive to achieve this common goal and prioritize it in their activities.

At the end of the meeting, the participants emphasized the need to continue efforts to strengthen national unity, formulate a common strategy, protect the political and social achievements of the Kurds, and also to present their demands coherently at the international level.They also insisted that without political convergence and the creation of joint mechanisms, it would be difficult to consolidate the Kurdish achievements in the current regional conditions.