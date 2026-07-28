Intensive diplomacy between Ankara, Baghdad and Erbil to end the PKK case

According to Kurdistan Press, referring to the recent diplomatic moves between Ankara, Baghdad and Kurdish leaders, Gunol Tol, an expert on Turkish affairs, announced that the visit of the new Iraqi Prime Minister to Turkey, just a few days after the meetings of the head of the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) with Iraqi officials in Baghdad and Kurdish leaders in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, indicates the acceleration of Turkey's initiative to convince the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disarm.

According to Tol, one of the most important demands of the PKKIn this process, the issue of amnesty for thousands of members of the group who are in prisons in Turkey, northern Iraq and European countries is at the forefront. He believes that this issue, which is considered one of the main obstacles to the peace process, is now on the path to reaching a solution and that a decision on it is likely to be made in the coming weeks.

This expert on Turkey issues emphasized that recent exchanges between Turkish officials, the Iraqi government and the leaders of the Kurdistan Region show that negotiations on the future of the PKK are not limited to the security level only and that its political and legal dimensions are also being examined.

According to Tol, Ankara is trying to create a legal and political framework to pave the way for an end to the PKK's armed activities; an issue that requires coordination between Turkey, the central government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and European actors related to the case of the members of this group.